Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 94.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,050 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

NYSE:DFS opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

