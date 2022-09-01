Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

