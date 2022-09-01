Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Malibu Boats worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79,712 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.5 %

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of MBUU opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $78.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

