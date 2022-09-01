Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256,423 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

NYSE FBHS opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

