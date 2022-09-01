Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $66.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $712,886.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,125.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

