Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,532 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avient worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth $67,816,000. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its stake in Avient by 26.8% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after buying an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 877.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 508,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avient by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after acquiring an additional 352,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after acquiring an additional 125,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. Avient Co. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

