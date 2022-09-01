Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 787 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

