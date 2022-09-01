Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 206 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TechTarget by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

TechTarget Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TTGT opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 170.79 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechTarget Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

