Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Shares of SIVB opened at $406.52 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

