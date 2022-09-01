DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,167 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 627.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 219.4% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 772.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 295,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $383,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 86,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,070. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

