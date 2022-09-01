DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,454 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSEARCA XAR traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $101.87. 579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.53. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $127.90.
