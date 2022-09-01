DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,761,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.31. 5,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,005. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

