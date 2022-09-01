DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 846,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

VOT stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,391. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

