DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,267,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,991,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.33. 9,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.