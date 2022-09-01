DB Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,693. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.