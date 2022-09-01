Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.80 billion-$25.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.34 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $37.41. 179,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 167.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

