Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.