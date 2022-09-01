Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $31.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Down 4.0 %

Brinker International stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Brinker International by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after buying an additional 1,319,424 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,261,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Brinker International by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after buying an additional 353,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.