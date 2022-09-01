Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 230

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 220 to SEK 230 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 68,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.39. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $29.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

