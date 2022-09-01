Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Down 1.8%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €27.10 ($27.65) and last traded at €27.25 ($27.81). 4,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.75 ($28.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.73. The company has a market cap of $523.72 million and a PE ratio of 6.45.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

