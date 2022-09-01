Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $29,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

