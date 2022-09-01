Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 165,830 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

NYSE:DVN traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $68.04. 213,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,726,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

