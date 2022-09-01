DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 12.3% in August

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 446,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

DHI Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 126,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,346. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a P/E ratio of 510.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About DHI Group

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

