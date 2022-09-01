DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 11.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.38. 3,629,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,564,336. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

