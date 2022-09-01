DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.5% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 139.8% during the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,397. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

