DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,207 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,503. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.