DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 600 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.36% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 19.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 256,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,696. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33.

