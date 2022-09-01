DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 8,102 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 1.39% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $398,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 183.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

