DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,849. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

