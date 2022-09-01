DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 273 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.95. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

