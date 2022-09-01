DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 3,737 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.

