DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 5,440 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BFEB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.53. 261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.