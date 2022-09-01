DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 560 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.88% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 9,551.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NAPR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.35. 165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.