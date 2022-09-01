Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $133.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

