Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSX shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 1.0 %

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

DSX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,959. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.92%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

