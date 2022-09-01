DigitalBits 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $371,928.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $371,928.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00221553 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001260 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008600 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00438860 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

