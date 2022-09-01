DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $371,928.00

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $371,928.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00221553 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001260 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008600 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00438860 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

