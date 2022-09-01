Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DIOD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of DIOD opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Diodes’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

