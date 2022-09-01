Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.05. 293,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,252,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $89,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

