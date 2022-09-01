Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 2.6 %
DSGR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.74. 24,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,066. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $772.74 million, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94.
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.