Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.79

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 1573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Diversey Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diversey by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Diversey by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

