Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Shares Up 1%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 49,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Diversicare Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86.
Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile
Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.