Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $238.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

