Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.46.

DG traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.54. 70,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,810. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.47.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

