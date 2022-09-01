Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.96. 38,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,565,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 790.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 203,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 180,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

