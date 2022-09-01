Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (DMZPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

