Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

Domo Trading Down 3.1 %

DOMO stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,413. Domo has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $615.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 115,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

