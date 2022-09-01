Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.66-$2.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

