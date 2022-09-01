Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Donaldson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.66-$2.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

NYSE:DCI opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

