Dotmoovs (MOOV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $286,986.00

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $286,986.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dotmoovs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085199 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dotmoovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotmoovs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.